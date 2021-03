Families can celebrate Easter early this weekend during the free Easter basket and free children’s book giveaway Saturday at the Habitat for Humanity Restore in downtown Statesboro.

Every child will receive a free Easter basket and a free children’s book beginning at 10 a.m. Habitat for Humanity Restore is located at 201 Johnson Street in Statesboro.

Wearing a mask is required inside the Restore and please observe social distancing.