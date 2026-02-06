GS undergrads show off their artistic chops at annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition

The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art is holding its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” through Feb. 10 inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre on the Georgia Southern campus.

The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type.

A reception was held Jan. 29 where medals were given out to selected artists.

Mackenzie Arroyo, left, is awarded the Pat Walker Scholarship for painting by Melissa Huang, an assistant professor in the Department of Art. - photo by Jason Martin



Georgia Southern art student Jerica Scott's cardboard projection piece, entitled "Wealth Unchecked," was selected Best in Show at the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art's annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition.” - photo by Jason Martin



GS seniors Seraphina Wilson, from Augusta, and Aiden Comerford, from New Jersey, look at a ceramics piece titled “Quiet Friends” by E.J. Ward. - photo by Jason Martin

