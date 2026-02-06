By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
GS undergrads show off their artistic chops at annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition
Jerica Scott is excited to receive her Best in Show award from Gallery Director Dr. Jason Hoelscher for her work, a cardboard projection entitled "Wealth Unchecked." - photo by Jason Martin

The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art is holding its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” through Feb. 10 inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre on the Georgia Southern campus. 

The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type. 

A reception was held Jan. 29 where medals were given out to selected artists.

Mackenzie Arroyo, left, is awarded the Pat Walker Scholarship for painting by Melissa Huang, an assistant professor in the Department of Art. - photo by Jason Martin

Georgia Southern art student Jerica Scott's cardboard projection piece, entitled "Wealth Unchecked," was selected Best in Show at the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art's annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition.” - photo by Jason Martin

GS seniors Seraphina Wilson, from Augusta, and Aiden Comerford, from New Jersey, look at a ceramics piece titled “Quiet Friends” by E.J. Ward. - photo by Jason Martin

GS student Vanessa Franquez, who will receive her Masters in Fine Art in May, was the recipient of the Roxie Remley scholarship. - photo by Jason Martin