GS undergrads show off their artistic chops at annual Juried Undergraduate Exhibition
The Georgia Southern University Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art is holding its annual “Juried Undergraduate Exhibition” through Feb. 10 inside the galleries of the Center for Art & Theatre on the Georgia Southern campus.
The Exhibition serves as a stage for undergraduate art and graphic design students to display works consisting of any media type.
A reception was held Jan. 29 where medals were given out to selected artists.