Great American Cleanup set for Saturday

Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful is partnering with Ogeechee Riverkeeper to bring the Great American Cleanup back to Statesboro this spring. The event is set for 9 a.m. Saturday with COVID-19 safety measures in place.

All area residents are invited to come out and help clean up litter in designated zones around the city. For 2021, there will be a focus on cleaning up a specific area of Little Lotts Creek, in addition to cleaning city right-of-ways.

“We at the Ogeechee Riverkeeper want to foster a sense of environmental stewardship and pride within all communities in our watershed,” said Melanie Sparrow, education and outreach coordinator for the Riverkeeper.

“Our main focus is the health of our waterways and one of the ways we can start doing this is by hosting litter cleanups like the Great American Cleanup. Little Lotts Creek runs through Statesboro so let’s take pride in keeping our community clean and “Don’t Litter Lotts.”

The Great American Cleanup is one of the nation’s largest community improvement programs that Keep American Beautiful annually sponsors. Nearly 15,000 communities in the United States participate every year.

This cleanup will look different from previous years due to accommodating COVID safety measures.

The cleanup will be a “drive-thru” event where individuals and families can drive through to pick up a packet of supplies – complete with gloves, a vest, trash bags, litter pickers, and a map of a designated right-of-way location or Little Lotts Creek location — to pick up litter. Once individuals drive through to pick up their supplies, they will be instructed to head to their designated location. Volunteers will be able to choose whether they would like to clean up along city streets or on Little Lotts Creek.

The location of the cleanup drive-thru will be at the Statesboro Convention and Visitors Bureau and will begin at 9 a.m. and last until 1 p.m. The Convention and Visitors Bureau is located at 222 S. Main St. Volunteers can pre-register for the event by going to the Keep Statesboro-Bulloch County Beautiful web site.

Volunteers are encouraged to return to the Visitors Center once they are done picking up litter, so they can return their supplies as well as pick up a free “Be Our Guest” card, courtesy of Chick-Fil-A Statesboro.



