GeoVista celebrates its 60th birthday with cake and a ribbon cutting in Statesboro

GeoVista Federal Credit Union celebrated its 60th birthday Wednesday in Statesboro.
Founded at Fort Stewart in 1964 as the Fort Stewart Georgia Federal Credit Union, GeoVista now has seven branches in southeast Georgia.
GeoVista executives and employees in the Statesboro office on South Zetterower Ave. shared a cake with public and cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.
GeoVista celebrated its 60th birthday at is branches on the following dates:
Fort Stewart - March 18
Hinesville - March 21
Pooler - March 26
Rincon - March 27
Richmond Hill - March 28
Statesboro - April 3
Hunter - April 4
GeoVista plans to celebrate the 60-year milestone during all of 2024.