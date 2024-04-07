GeoVista celebrates its 60th birthday with cake and a ribbon cutting in Statesboro

GeoVista Federal Credit Union celebrated its 60th birthday Wednesday in Statesboro.

Founded at Fort Stewart in 1964 as the Fort Stewart Georgia Federal Credit Union, GeoVista now has seven branches in southeast Georgia.

GeoVista executives and employees in the Statesboro office on South Zetterower Ave. shared a cake with public and cut a ribbon to mark the occasion.

GeoVista celebrated its 60th birthday at is branches on the following dates:

Fort Stewart - March 18

Hinesville - March 21

Pooler - March 26

Rincon - March 27

Richmond Hill - March 28

Statesboro - April 3

Hunter - April 4

GeoVista plans to celebrate the 60-year milestone during all of 2024.