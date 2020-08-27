Georgia Southern suspends football practice due to positive COVID-19 tests

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Georgia Southern announced that football practice would be suspended due to players testing positive for COVID-19

"The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has temporarily suspended football practice after a small number of players tested positive for the COVID-19 virus this week," said Bryan Johnston, senior associate AD for communications and creative services at Georgia Southern, in an email release.

"All proper procedures and protocols are being followed, including the quarantining of close contacts. The team underwent its weekly COVID-19 testing on Wednesday and a re-evaluation of practice will be made when the results return on Friday. We look forward to a resumption of football activities in the near future as we continue to prepare for our September 12 opener."

Georgia Southern is the third Sun Belt Conference member to halt football activities out of concern for positive COVID-19 tests. In previous weeks, both UL Monroe and Appalachian State have dealt with similar upticks in positive tests.

Georgia Southern has already seen two originally scheduled games canceled due to the COVID pandemic as the Eagles will not make trips to Boise State or Mississippi during the 2020 season.

