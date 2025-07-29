Georgia Southern names Alumni Board

Georgia Southern University's Alumni Association recently named six new members to its Board of Directors, including a long-time member of the Statesboro Jaycees. "We are excited to announce the addition of our newest board members," said Ava Edwards, director of Alumni Relations. "They exemplify Georgia Southern's values through their achievements in their respective fields and steadfast support of our university. Their fresh perspectives and experiences will bolster our efforts to elevate the Georgia Southern alumni network and University."