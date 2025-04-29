Area victims of crime met directly with Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles Board member Wayne Bennett during a Victim Impact Session last Friday, April 25, in Statesboro. According to a release from District Attorney Robert Busbee with the of Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, local crime victims are being given a stronger voice in the parole process through an initiative involving the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the DA's office.
Georgia Parole Board holds Victim Impact Session in Statesboro
Ogeechee DA hosts state board member, reps from state Office of Victim Services
