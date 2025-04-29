By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Parole Board holds Victim Impact Session in Statesboro
Ogeechee DA hosts state board member, reps from state Office of Victim Services
Victim Impact Session
Pictured at the Victim Impact Session held Friday, April 25, 2025, in Statesboro are, from left, Keir Chapple, director, Georgia Office of Victim Services; Chris Toussant, deputy director, Georgia Office of Victim Services; District Attorney Robert Busbee, Ogeechee Judicial Circuit; Wayne Bennett, Georgia Parole Board member; Lisa Copeland, Parole Board staff; and Chris Barnett, executive director of Parole. (Photo courtesy Ogeechee Judicial Circuit)
Area victims of crime met directly with Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles Board member Wayne Bennett during a Victim Impact Session last Friday, April 25, in Statesboro. According to a release from District Attorney Robert Busbee with the of Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, local crime victims are being given a stronger voice in the parole process through an initiative involving the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the DA's office.
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter