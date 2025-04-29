Georgia Parole Board holds Victim Impact Session in Statesboro

Area victims of crime met directly with Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles Board member Wayne Bennett during a Victim Impact Session last Friday, April 25, in Statesboro. According to a release from District Attorney Robert Busbee with the of Ogeechee Judicial Circuit, local crime victims are being given a stronger voice in the parole process through an initiative involving the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles, the Georgia Office of Victim Services and the DA's office.