Georgia Foundation for Agriculture to offer $65,000 in Ag benefits

The Georgia Foundation for Agriculture (GFA) is offering $65,000 in scholarships to Georgia students pursuing a degree in agriculture, veterinary medicine, family and consumer sciences or a related field, Bill T. Akers, Bulloch County Farm Bureau president, recently announced.

The GFA will award scholarships in the following four categories.

Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for high school students who plan to enter a college

that is part of the University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program during the 202223 academic year to pursue an undergraduate degree in agricultural and environ- mental sciences, family and consumer sciences or a related agricultural field. The GFA will award 10 scholarships of $3,000 each. The top three ranked applicants will be eligible for an additional $1,000 bonus.

Technical College Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for students who will be enrolled in a Georgia accredited technical college and major in an area of agriculture or an ag-related field of study, such as welding, mechanics, culinary arts, or commercial truck driving. The GFA will award four scholarships of $1,500 each. Visit https:// gfb. ag/ gfatechscholarshipmajors for a list of eligible schools and majors.

Rising College Junior/ Senior Scholarship for Agriculture – This scholarship is for college students who have at least two semesters of college remaining to receive an undergraduate degree from a unit of The University System of Georgia, Berry College, Emmanuel College or any accredited college/university in Georgia with an ag program.

Applicants must be majoring in agriculture and environmental sciences, family and consumer sciences or an ag-related field. The GFA will award eight scholarships of $2,000 each.

UGA College of Veterinary Medicine Scholarship - This scholarship is for students currently enrolled in the UGA Veterinary Medicine program specializing in large animal/food animal practice. The GFA will award two $5,000 scholarships.

“I encourage any student who qualifies for one of the Georgia Foundation for Agriculture scholarships to apply,” said Akers. “Agriculture offers many exciting career opportunities. Both farmers and consumers depend on the many jobs agriculture creates such as mechanics, large animal veterinarians and food scientists.”

Visit www.gafoundationag. org/scholarships for a list of eligible majors/ schools for all scholarships, applications, and instructions to apply. All applications must be submitted online by March 1, 2022. Transcripts and letters of recommendation must be submitted online with the application.