The annual Eagles Youth Soccer Camp  was held earlier this week at the Tippins Family Training Facility on Wednesday. 

Georgia Southern head soccer coach Lee Squires, his staff and players hosted about 45 campers ages 6-13 for three days of fun and skill-building.

Declan Atwood, 9, races through dribbling drills during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp at the Tippins Family Training Facility on Wednesday, July 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern head soccer coach Lee Squires, left, gathers his campers in for a cheer during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Logan Perkins, 6, works on his ball control skills during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Madison Allen, 11, tries to keep Georgia Southern player Harry Dale away from her flag during a drill to teach agility during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Harper Sack, 9, tugs on her ponytail while waiting for her turn during drills. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Georgia Southern assistant coach Harry Nash shows young campers how to celebrate a goal during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Colt Davis, 12, sends a shot into the net during Eagles Youth Soccer Camp at the Tippins Family Training Facility on Wednesday, July 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff