Francys Johnson to speak at MLK dinner Jan. 25

Rev. Francys Johnson, J.D., (‘01) and Amir-Jamal Touré, J.D., will serve as speakers during Georgia Southern’s 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinners on Jan. 25 in Statesboro and Jan. 26 on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah, respectively.

Based in Statesboro, Johnson is a civil rights attorney, public theologian, educator and advocate who succeeded Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock as chair of the New Georgia Project. Johnson will speak at the MLK Celebration Dinner on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Nessmith-Lane Center Ballroom on the Statesboro Campus.

Touré is the resident scholar for Geechee Kunda Cultural Center and Museum in Riceboro, Georgia, and a Djeli (chronicler of Gullah Geechee history). He has performed internationally in sharing history and culture and is known for his work in socioeconomic, politics and social justice areas. Touré will speak on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. in the Student Union Ballroom on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah.

During the celebration dinners, the university’s Office of Multicultural Affairs will hand out inaugural Drum Major of Justice Awards, which will be given to student leaders and student organizations that are determined to best exemplify MLK’s commitment to social justice.

In addition to the evening events, student, faculty and staff volunteers will join OMA and Office of Leadership and Community Engagement for this holiday weekend with three days of community service Saturday, Sunday and Monday as part of the “Eagles in Action: MLK’s Legacy of Service” initiative.



