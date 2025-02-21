Fourth annual Ag-Grow Expo is set for next weekend – Feb. 28, Mar. 1

The Bulloch Agricultural Complex will play host to its Fourth Annual Ag-Grow Expo, which is set for Friday, Feb. 28 and Saturday, March 1 featuring educational vendors, equipment vendors, kid’s activities, a community stage and some inflatables.

The Saturday event is free and open to the public.

“We love hosting this event each year. The citizens of Bulloch County can learn more about agriculture and visit the Ag Arena, which is one of our premier recreational facilities,” said Recreation Director Dadrian Cosby.

Prior to opening to the public March 1, Bulloch County Schools sixth grade students will participate in the Ag Discovery Event.

On Friday, Feb. 28, from 1-7 p.m., educational vendors will teach about the Bulloch County community’s core agriculture products.

A few of the educational vendors that will be on hand, include the Georgia Cotton Commission, the Bulloch County Farm Services Agency, Ogeechee Technical College and Bulloch Co 4H.

Also, there will be vendors that will offer demonstrations of several types of equipment that is used in the agriculture industry locally.

On Saturday, March 1, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., the educational, equipment, and activities return, along with some stage acts. Ther will be livestock to visit and learn more about, as well.

The event is sponsored by AgSouth Farm Credit, Bulloch Solutions, Shea Tractor, Bulloch County Farm Bureau, Excelsior EMC and the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

“We can bring this event to the community because of our 2025 Ag Expo sponsors,” Cosby said.

“We are thankful for their willingness to sponsor this event.”

For more information on the Ag-Grow Expo, visit www.bullochag.com/ag-grow-expo or call Kimberly Sharpe at (912) 764-5637.