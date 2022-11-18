Former Georgia QB Quincy Carter to be at card show Saturday in Statesboro

Former University of Georgia and Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter, along with Billy Kilmer, who led the Washington Redskins to the 1973 Super Bowl, will be on hand Saturday at the Lazy Turkey Card Show in Statesboro.

The show will be held 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the Holiday Inn, next to Chili’s, off the Bypass.

Along with Carter and Kilmer, there will be several vendors with sports cards and memorabilia for sale, furniture for sale, arts & crafts, face painting and more.

Also, there will be Mortal Kombat and NBA Jam tournaments with prizes for winners.

There is a $5 charge to enter.