First Statesboro Business Expo is set for April 19

The Georgia Southern Business Innovation Group is holding its inaugural Statesboro Business Expo 4-7 p.m., Saturday, April 19 in downtown.

The free event is being organized and run entirely by Georgia Southern students, providing them with hands-on experience of managing an event, offering learning opportunities and helping build the tool set needed to become future industry leaders.

There will be 59 vendors at the event, including food stalls, business vendors, live entertainment and other activities.

Proceeds from the expo will be donated to Georgia Southern University’s student business clubs, providing financial support to students pursuing entrepreneurial growth and business opportunities. Donations will help students who may face financial barriers, helping in their growth and development.

For information, go to: StatesboroBusinessExpo.com