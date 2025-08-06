By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
First responders training at Georgia Southern this week
Bulloch County, Statesboro agencies among 13 in Russell Union Ballroom
Instructor Kevin Beary, top, looks in on Jared Akins of the Statesboro Police Department, center left, who sits in with Sgt. Kenneth Glover, center right, Corp. Robyn Shipmon, right, and Officer Willie Harris of the Georgia Southern University Police Department while working their way through a virtual simulation of an active shooter scenario at an airport during multi-agency emergency response training at Georgia Southern University on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Sixty-five individuals from 13 local agencies are participating in the three-day course that highlights situational awareness, establishing unified command to coordinate multiple agencies and making rapid, informed decisions in emergency situations. (SCOTT BRYANT/staff)
First responders from Bulloch County and agencies around the area are participating in emergency response training this week inside the Russell Union Ballroom at Georgia Southern. According to a release from Corey Kemp, director of the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency, the hands-on course is designed to strengthen coordination among law enforcement, fire, EMS, communications officers, public information officers and emergency managers during emergencies.
