First responders from Bulloch County and agencies around the area are participating in emergency response training this week inside the Russell Union Ballroom at Georgia Southern. According to a release from Corey Kemp, director of the Bulloch County Emergency Management Agency, the hands-on course is designed to strengthen coordination among law enforcement, fire, EMS, communications officers, public information officers and emergency managers during emergencies.
First responders training at Georgia Southern this week
Bulloch County, Statesboro agencies among 13 in Russell Union Ballroom
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter