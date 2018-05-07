Fatal crash investigated

A man was killed Friday when a vehicle pulled into the path of his motorcycle.

Dakota Daniels, 33, of Beaver Creek Drive, was traveling south on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Statesboro Place Circle around 1:30 p.m. Friday when a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Keyah Durden, 21, of Windy Hill Court in Riverdale, pulled into the path of his Honda motorcycle as she attempted to make a left turn, according to Georgia State Patrol Post 45 reports.

Daniels switched lanes to avoid collision but lost control and skidded, sliding on the cycle’s side and striking Durden’s car, reports stated. He and the motorcycle skidded a short distance after the collision.

Both Durden and Daniels were taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center, where Daniels was later pronounced dead.

The accident investigation has been turned over to the GSP Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team, and possible charges are pending.