Excelsior announces $4.8M capitol refund

Members attending the 87th Excelsior Electric Membership Corporation Annual Meeting at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex were told that the cooperative would return $4.8 million dollars in a capital credit refund. "Beginning in a few days, Excelsior EMC will begin returning $4.8 million in capital credit refunds to members who had electric service with the co-op from 1951 through 1980," said Excelsior EMC CEO Greg Proctor. "The amount of each member's refund will depend on the amount of their electric bills during that time. Active members will automatically receive a check. Former members, their heirs or representatives will need to apply for the refund."