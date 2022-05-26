Election 2022: Bulloch County Commission Seat 1B

He has only lived in Bulloch County for 10 years, but Preston Tutt said he loves the county so much he wants to give back by running for the Bulloch County Commission District 1B seat.

A Republican, he will face incumbent Anthony Simmons, a Democrat, in the Nov. 8 General election. Simmons has held the seat for 30 years.

Neither Tutt nor Simmons had any opposition in Tuesday’s primary election.

The 27-year-old assistant manager at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Northside Drive came from Harlem, Ga., to attend Georgia Southern University. A music major, he decided to stay after graduation “because I had come to think of Bulloch County as my home.”

Like others, he has his eye on the current and predicted growth Bulloch is experiencing. He wants to be a part of the progress, helping to strengthen the county’s infrastructure and services, but mainly, he just wants to help, he said. “I want to be able to give back to the community that has given so much to me.”

Tutt said he wants to be part of the process “that creates policies that will help people. I want to be a good tenant, be an ear to listen, someone you can reach out to.”

As its stands now, Bulloch County “is not equipped” to handle a population boom, he said. “Emergency services, EMS and fire, are not up to par. Bulloch County is too big, with too many people to not increase services.”

He also wants to see efforts such as The Blue Mile extend westward, where a lot of lower-income residents live, he said. “They are legitimately struggling.”

Road conditions are also an issue he wants to address should he be elected.

“We can’t promise to fix every road but we can look into it more,” he said.

Roads that cannot be paved immediately, such as those where land owners protest the idea, could possibly be improved with adjustments to the road department, he said.

Tutt said he enjoys making music with brass instruments or a keyboard, and likes to fish and jog.

What is it about Bulloch County that kept him here after graduation?

“I like that a lot of different people come here and stay,” he said. “There are a lot of good people here. I like the scenery, nice fields and the most beautiful sunsets.”

