Education briefs for area college students

Bozeman makes Dean's List at GA Southwestern

Edmund Bozeman, a resident of Statesboro, made the spring 2023 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and was among 627 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.





Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members

The following people recently were initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines: Alexis Marrero and Janell Nickles, both of Statesboro.

They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership.





Local students named to VSU Dean's List

More than 1,600 students were named to Valdosta State University's spring 2023 Dean's List. This includes the following area residents.

To qualify for Dean's List at VSU, students must achieve a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on nine or more semester hours with an institutional grade point average of 3.00 or higher. Please note that developmental studies, transient, and graduate students are not eligible for Dean's List status.

Included on the list were Mariah Jackson of Sylvania, Ta'shayna Odum of Millen, Jazlyn Gonzalez or Cobbtown, Madison Spivey of Metter, Cristy Sehr of Pembroke, Allison Puzder of Brooklet and Shelby Cook of Ellabell.





UA announces Dean's, President lists for fall 2022

A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at the University of Alabama were named to the Dean's List with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the President's List with an academic record of 4.0 (all A's). These driven students are making waves across UA's more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.

The UA Dean's and President's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.

Named to the Dean's List was Kaleigh Mattos of Brooklet, while Jerry Osborne of Metter was named to the President's List.





GCSU congratulates students

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Local graduates include Plez Mallard of Statesboro, and Anna Trapnell of Metter.

Local students from the College of Arts & Sciences graduating during the spring 2023 semester included Haley Fischer of Sylvania, and Allison Lee of Statesboro.

Area students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education graduating during the spring 2023 semester included Joseph Griffith of Millen, and Cara Richardson of Statesboro.

Students from the College of Health Sciences graduating in spring 2023 included Kayleigh Biskup of Statesboro, and Emily Carson of Ellabell.

Jada Coble of Statesboro was also named to the Dean's List in the John H. Lounsbury College of Education, while Katherine Hamel of Statesboro made the President's List in the College of Health Sciences.





GA State University announces local academic standouts

To be eligible for the President's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 4.0 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester. Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

The following students were named to the President's List from the Statesboro area: Zachary Bennett of Sylvania, Jasmine Houston of Brooklet, and Bryce Lovett and Gina Okafor, both of Statesboro.

To be eligible for the Dean's List, degree-seeking students must have earned a GPA of at least 3.5 for a minimum of nine semester hours of academic credit taken at Georgia State during the fall or spring term with no incompletes for the semester.

Eligible students must have a minimum GPA of 2.0 for all classes taken at Georgia State.

Local students named were Taylor Gay of Millen, Elan Hill of Statesboro and Shakira Posley of Metter.





Bazemore named to President's List at Presbyterian

Kate Bazemore of Sylvania was named to the Presbyterian College spring 2023 President's List.

Bazemore was one of 109 students named to the prestigious list for students who achieved a perfect 4.0 grade point average.