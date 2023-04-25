DSDA’s Fiesta de Mayo returns as First Friday

This year the first Friday in May actually falls on May 5, or Cinco de Mayo, so naturally, Fiesta de Mayo, a celebration of Latin American culture, returns then as the Downtown Statesboro Development Authority’s popular First Friday event, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.



Like other First Fridays through the year, the event centered on the Bulloch County Courthouse lawn is meant to promote local shops and restaurants and community spirit.

“This is the perfect opportunity for Statesboro to celebrate different cultures and bring our community together,” said Allen Muldrew, executive director of the DSDA. “It’s going to be a fun night.”

DJ Randy will provide a variety of Spanish music, and Party Harbor is supplying a bouncy house so children can play with parental supervision.

