Drone unit, K9s help capture fleeing suspect

An Effingham County man faces multiple charges in three different counties following his apprehension Wednesday with the aid of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office new drone unit.

Jamie Ramon Sullivan of Gracen Road in Guyton was arrested after an incident that began in the Pope Road area in southern Bulloch Tuesday following a report of a suspicious vehicle. According to a report from the Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Jody Deal and Cpl. Hunter Oglesby made contact with the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled from the deputies and the report stated Sullivan attempted to strike other law enforcement officers head on as they responded to assist.

The offender was identified as Sullivan, who had an active arrest warrant and was possibly in the area of Pope Road for the purpose of stalking an ex-girlfriend. The Sheriff’s Office also received information that Sullivan had threatened to harm himself and had a history of illegal firearms possession, the report said.

With deputies in pursuit, the Sheriff’s Office made contact with the OnStar service from General Motors for help in locating Sullivan. According to the report, OnStar provided location information about Sullivan’s vehicle location because he was determined to be a threat to himself and others.

Sullivan drove his pickup truck into a wooded area of Bryan County, where OnStar temporarily disabled his vehicle.

The report said Bulloch Sheriff’s Office K9s, along with the newly established U.A.V. (Drone) unit, responded to assist in apprehending Sullivan. After the location of his vehicle was confirmed by the drone, the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.) searched and cleared the suspect vehicle.

The report said Sullivan was soon captured by the K9 unit without serious incident. He was determined to be armed with a handgun, the report said. Sullivan is expected to be charged with felony gun possession in Bryan County. He was transported to the Bulloch County Jail to face charges in Bulloch and may also have charges in Effingham County.

“I would like to commend all units involved in this apprehension, including patrol deputies and all the members of the specialized teams that responded to assist,” Sheriff Noel Brown said. “The communications team coordinated communications between all the various units and law enforcement agencies, as well as provided information to OnStar.

“It was fortunate this incident ended without serious injuries and I’m thankful another armed criminal was removed from our community.”

Brown thanked the Bryan and Effingham Sheriff’s Offices and the Georgia State Patrol, along with other members of public safety, for their assistance in apprehending Sullivan.