Drive-thru, but not City Hall itself, reopens

The drive-thru at Statesboro City Hall has reopened, but City Hall itself remains closed to the public.

Although employees have been available by phone and email, the building has been closed to the public “until further notice” since the weekend of June 27, after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have reopened the drive-through window today because some of the staff has returned,” City Manager Charles Penny said in an email Wednesday.

“I have not determined when City Hall will reopen,” he said. “We have a number of employees being tested, and once the results are back and employees are cleared, we will open when we can ensure the safety of our employees and the public.”

The city also has online bill-pay here. Utility bills can also be paid by phone at 833-262-5907, and of course by mail.