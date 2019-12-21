Down home laughs, big city music at the Mars

Get ready for a side-splitting ride with comedy galore and marvel at the phenomenal voices of The 3 Redneck Tenors on Jan. 10 at the Mars Theatre.

The show is a musical adventure that combines the hilarious antics of three rednecks with the beauty and elegance of opera. The performance takes place at 7 p.m. Tickets are still available and can be purchased at www.marstheatre.com, Springfield City Hall, the theater box office or by calling 912-754-1118.

Top finalists on "America's Got Talent," The 3 Redneck Tenors are a new breed in the “tenor genre.” Their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists is written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler. Thrilling audiences since 2006, Lord, Blake Davidson and Jonathan Fruge together are like Duck Dynasty goes to Carnegie Hall.

These boys have seen it all, sing it all, and make us laugh 'til we double over, reminding us that in life, it's not just the destination, it's the journey. Get ready for an adventure as we go on an excursion only The 3 Redneck Tenors could have had… delighting audiences with their vocal prowess and a smorgasbord of songs and music ranging from gospel to country to Broadway, as well as pop and classical. This is a great family show.

Tickets are also on sale for two other 2020 shows: The Gospel Side of Elvis, featuring the Blackwood Quartet (Feb. 8) and magician/ventriloquist/illusionist Andy Gross (April 4). Visit www.marstheatre.com to learn more about these shows and upcoming movie schedules.