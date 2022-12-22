Days dwindling to enjoy TMT Farms display





As Christmas Day approaches, the drive-thru lights display at TMT Farms offers a way to get in the holiday spirit and be charitable at the same time.



Open since Thanksgiving Day, there’s less than a week left to enjoy the most Christmas lights and decorations in one place south of Atlanta. TMT will close after the final car leaves the site on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

There is no fee, but volunteers accept donations of nonperishable foods, new, unwrapped toys, pet food and cash to help those in need in the community, he said.

The toys are given to families who could not afford to purchase much, if anything, for their children for Christmas, and the food is collected by local food banks and distributed to those who need it, he said.

Cash donations are used for gift cards to help with families in emergency situations with utilities and other needs. Pet food is taken to the Bulloch County Animal Shelter.

TMT Farms is located off Old River Road North near Rocky Ford Road. It has been a regional attraction for well more than 20 years, drawing visitors from all across Georgia and surrounding states.

Founded and operated by Bulloch County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson, his wife Deborah, adult children Jennifer McCranie and Tyler Thompson, the Christmas display is a year-round effort on their part to bring the annual event to the community.

“We enjoy doing this and appreciate what everyone does,” Roy Thompson said.

TMT Directions

They are located at 16710 Old River Road North, Statesboro.

Directions: Option A – travel from Statesboro on Lakeview Road about 9.5 miles, turning left onto Old River Road North. Drive 4.3 miles and look for the lights on the right.

Option 2 – From Statesboro, travel out Hwy. 80 West, which turns into Hwy. 25. Turn right at Rocky Ford Road, drive five miles to the second paved crossroads and turn right onto Old River Road North. TMT Farms is a mile down the road on the left.