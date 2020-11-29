Dancing with the Statesboro Stars marks 10 years

This year's Dancing with the Statesboro Stars provided some high-flying fun as the audience gathered to watch this year's lineup perform on Nov. 19. The Sunday performance scheduled for Nov. 21 was cancelled. Joey Fennell starts strong, at left, as he demonstrates some vertical ability while leaping over partner Ellyn Duncan during the 2020 Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to benefit Safe Haven at Connection Church on Nov.19. - photo by All photos by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Andrea Howard and Stephen Milner won the runners-up award in the Judges Choice Category, and they were the top fundraising team. Bryan Realiza and Sarah DeLoach took home the Judges Choice Award.

The event this year marked the 10th year of Dancing with the Statesboro Stars, and Kim Billings, director for Legal Services and Public Relations at Safe Haven, which is the beneficiary of the event, said organizers began planning the night as a celebration of that anniversary. But with the pandemic, Billings said their priorities shifted, and it became more about those trapped with abusers during the lockdown.

“We all, as a group, were convicted to put our heads together and figure out a way to see this event through and raise awareness for those voices who have struggled this year, probably more so than in all of the years that our event has been happening,” she said.

Billings adds that event organizers were hopeful that this year's event would help to bring much-needed resources, funding and awareness to these victims. Andrea Howard and Stephen Milner perform their routine that snagged the first runners-up award in the Judges Choice category. Jacob Yarbrough and Marsha Moore kick off the routines on the big night, filled with high energy performances.