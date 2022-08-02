CrossRoads begins new session of GriefShare

The next 13-week session of GriefShare beginning on Sunday at CrossRoads Community Church offers a video-driven support group for those who have lost a loved one.

GriefShare is a support group that meets weekly and is a worldwide program held in more than 15,000 churches across the globe. This is the seventh cycle of classes that CrossRoads has sponsored.

Pastor Janet Swanson, wife of CrossRoads Community Church Senior Pastor Cary Swanson, introduced the support group to CrossRoads after the death of her parents.

Swanson referenced 1 Thessalonians 4:13 and said, “People think Christians aren’t supposed to grieve like the world, but they forget to add the part that Christians grieve with hope. ‘Hope’ is the key word.”

Registration is ongoing for the GriefShare session that begins Sunday, Aug. 7, and will meet for 13 weeks at CrossRoads Community Church from 4–6 p.m. Participants are encouraged to join now; however, each video-driven session is self-contained, so anyone can join and attend any session during the cycle.

A $20 registration fee covers the workbook used during the week between the meetings, and childcare is available for participants. Call (912) 764-4539 or email diane@mycrcc.com for more information or to register.