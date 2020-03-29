COVID-19 patient being treated at East Georgia Regional Medical Center

East Georgia Regional Medical Center confirmed Sunday afternoon it is treating a patient who is diagnosed with COVID-19.

Erin Spillman, director of Marketing at East Georgia Regional Medical Center, said in an email that the “hospital has been working collaboratively with the Georgia Department of Health while testing was confirmed for a patient who presented to our facility with risk factors and symptoms consistent with those associated with novel coronavirus. The test results have confirmed the patient has COVID-19.”

Bulloch County Director of Public Safety Ted Wynn announced Saturday morning the Georgia Department of Public Health confirmed a positive coronavirus test of a Bulloch resident Friday. A patient at a Statesboro physician’s office tested positive on Tuesday, but the patient is not a Bulloch resident.

The hospital did not comment Sunday afternoon if the patient referenced in Wynn’s announcement is the same one they are treating, but did confirm they are only treating one COVID-19 positive patient at this time.

Spillman assured the community East Georgia Regional is taking all proper precautions in its treatment.

“Since identifying the patient as potentially having COVID-19, the individual has been separated from other patients appropriately and can only be accessed by those providing direct patient care. In coordination with the Department of Health, the patient remains in our care.

“Our hospital continually works to ensure preparedness for all types of infectious diseases. We are well prepared to support this patient during testing and treatment, and to continue providing medical care for all patients in our care while protecting the safety of our care giving team and other patients. We take seriously our role in helping to keep our community healthy, and we appreciate the agencies that are assisting us.”