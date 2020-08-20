County sees 20th COVID-related death

The number of Bulloch County residents to succumb to COVID-19 reached 20 Thursday although there is a discrepancy in reporting, according to Ted Wynn, director for the Bulloch County Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency.

While the Department of Public Health lists only 19 fatalities, Wynn said he counted each separate Bulloch County case that has been documented by the DPH and there are 20. This week, the deaths of two women, ages 63 and a 66, joined the previous 18 residents who have died from COVID complications since March, he said. It is unknown whether the last two women suffered underlying illnesses.

Thursday, there were eight new cases reported in Bulloch County, bringing the total to 1,435 confirmed cases to date. East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were treating 17 coronavirus patients Thursday, with four on ventilators, he said. Since the pandemic began, there have been 101 hospitalizations; Bulloch County EMS has transported 95 people with “probable” COVID-19 and 80 with confirmed cases.

Statewide, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported 2,812 news cases Thursday, bringing the overall total to 246,741. There were 216 new hospitalizations and 61 more deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-related deaths in the state to 4,904.

Anyone who wishes to be tested for free nay schedule an appointment at the COVID testing site (Specimen Point of Collection) located at 1 West Altman Street in Statesboro by calling (855) 473-4374. Appointments may be scheduled online at https://www.sehdph.org/covid-19/