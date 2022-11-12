Commission moves to Honey Bowen for Tuesday’s meeting

Beginning with the regular Bulloch County Board of Commissioners meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, and until further notice, the commissioners will meet in the community room at the Honey Bowen Building, 1 Max Lockwood Drive.



The county commissioners are borrowing this meeting space at the Recreation and Parks Department headquarters beside the Fair Road Park while major renovations are underway at the County Annex on North Main Street. The project, with a not-to-exceed price of $2 million, requires removal of an exterior wall to expand the commissioner’s regular meeting room and includes renovations to existing parts of the annex to create a “one stop shop” area for county permits and add some offices.

The commissioners’ agenda for Tuesday morning includes requests for rezoning from R-40 to R-25 for a proposed subdivision for single-family homes and from R-40 to R-2 for a multi-family housing development, both on Josh Deal Road.

A purchase of athletic field lighting for Mill Creek Park and some other purchases and contracts are also on the agenda for this public meeting.

As previously reported, the commissioners are also holding a special “town hall” meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center, near Portal.