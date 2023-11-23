City of Statesboro, community partners to host toy drive

The city of Statesboro’s annual toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need is now underway through Friday, Dec. 8..

“All children should get to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in a release from the city. “For many families, the holiday season can be a financial burden. We hope this toy drive will take the burden off parents or guardians, so they can spend more time making holiday memories with their kids instead of worrying if Santa will stop by.”

The community toy drive is presented in partnership with the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Restoring the Breach, Inc., Statesboro Uplift Foundation, Inc., Lambda Pi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation, Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, and the Xi Mu Nu Graduate Chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

The city and its partner organizations are seeking donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 16-years-old.

Toy donations may be dropped off in the Statesboro City Hall lobby located at 50 East Main Street, Statesboro, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also, parents or guardians may request to receive toy donations by filling out the toy request form at www.statesboroga.gov/toydrive. Once all toy donations are received, the city will work with families to arrange pick-up times for the toys.



