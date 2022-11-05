Candler County woman dies in single-vehicle crash

The Georgia State Patrol confirmed Saturday a Candler County woman was killed late Friday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash.

According to GSP, Kristina Sherrod-Castor was driving on Georgia Highway 23, a little more than two miles northwest of downtown Metter, when she apparently lost control of her vehicle on a curve at the intersection of Ollifftown Road shortly after 5 p.m.

At that point, the GSP said the Explorer skidded off the road, went through a ditch, overturned, and hit a tree, which stopped the vehicle. The 31-year-old Sherrod-Castor died at the scene, according to Georgia State Patrol.

No other information has been released.