Calendar1207 2020

Monday

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Monday at 4:30 p.m. via Zoom. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

Tuesday

ä CLASS, “Make Your Own Ribbon Ornament,” for Statesboro Regional Library will be held Tuesday via Facebook. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE BULLOCH County Board of Elections and Registration will meet Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners office, 115 North Main Street

Wednesday

ä BABY BUSY Bags Pickup will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 0–2.

ä BULLOCH RETIRED Educators Association (BREA) will meet Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the Honey Bowen Building Max Lockwood Drive. Program will be presented by John Langrick and holiday music will be presented by Rhon Carter. Attendees should RSVP to Becky Renfroe at renfroebecky@gmail.com or (912) 531-9483.

Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 5–11 while supplies last.

ä THE LOGIC and Accuracy Testing of the Voting Equipment for the Jan. 5th, 2021, General Election will begin Thursday at 8:30 a.m. in the basement of the North Main Annex, North Main Street. Masks are required for those observing and social distancing will be enforced.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office, Williams Road. The public is encouraged to watch via livestream.

Saturday

ä POETRY WITH Mario on Facebook will be held Saturday. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library is open Monday­–Saturday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., with limited building capacity and limited accessibility. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.