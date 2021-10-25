Calendar1026 2021

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Researching With Nicknames,” will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TIM BURTON Scavenger Hunt will held through Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.



Wednesday

ä STEM DAY will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–12.



Thursday

ä ADULT BOOK Club Meeting will be held Thursday at 6 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Work Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.



Friday

ä REGISTRATION for the TrueBlue 5K and Abbie’s Adventure Race will be held through Friday at 5 p.m. Events, to be held Saturday live and virtually, include the TrueBlue 5K Path, Abbie’s Adventure Race Path or the Kiddie Run, which is free for children. The registration fee is $20–30. T-shirts available to the first 300 registered participants. For more information visit www.abbiedeloachfoundation.com.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Oct. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.



Saturday

ä HALLOWEEN “BOOK and Treat” will be held Saturday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STATESBORO STITCHES Club, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 5–18.

ä THE READ Aloud Club will meet on Fridays at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 6–11.