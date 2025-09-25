Calendar0926 2025

Today

ä MUSIC GROUP will meet Friday in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 2 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

Saturday

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Deaf Awareness Expo will be held Saturday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m., at Langston Chapel Middle School, Langston Chapel Road. There will be speakers, entertainment, exhibits and vendors. Tickets are as follows: $10 per adult, $5 per child and may be purchased at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/bulloch-county-deaf-awareness-expo. Proceeds will benefit the Bulloch County Deaf and Hard of Hering Program. Hosted by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Iota Iota Zeta Chapter.

ä DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) will meet Saturday, noon–4 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä GAME NIGHT will be held Sept. 29 in the Bethany Community Commons Building, Gesmon Neville Lane, Statesboro, beginning at 3:30 p.m. For more information call Haley McNure at (912) 225-7204.

ä SEED SWAP will be held Sept. 29, 5:30–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Oct. 2 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West. Light refreshments will be served. Please note time change. Program: Ranson Schwerzler, director of Meadow Garden, will present an update on the home of George Walton, signer of the Declaration of Independence.

ä TEEN SEWING Circle will meet Oct. 2 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 2 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Placed Based History: GSU,” will be held Oct. 3 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STORY & Games With a Cop will be held Oct. 3 at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä POKÉMON GO Activity will be held Oct. 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3:30 p.m. For all ages. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Bring your own devices. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group will meet Oct. 6 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Oct. 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held Oct. 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Ongoing Events

ä “ME” FIRST Tutoring is held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5–6:30 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library through April 30, 2026. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY TIME will be held on Tuesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä CRIBBAGE CLUB meets every Friday at 1:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. Please note: the Club will not meet Sept. 5.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays, 10 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.