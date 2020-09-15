Calendar0916 2020

Today

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. via the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä REGISTRATION for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks and Recreation Department’s Fall sports and programs is being held. Register at the following locations: Honey Bowen Building Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.–5:30 p.m., or online at www.bullochrec.com. For more information on age eligibility and available sports, visit the website or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Kits will be available for pickup Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 12–18 while supplies last.

ä GENEALOGY VIRTUAL Program, “Online Organization of Genealogy Records,” will be held Thursday via YouTube or Facebook (SRL’s Genealogy group) beginning at 4 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.