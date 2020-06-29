Calendar0630 2020

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will hold a Special Meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

Wednesday

ä COUNCIL MEETING for the City of Register will be held Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Register Town Hall.



Upcoming Events

ä CITY OF Statesboro’s regular Council Meeting scheduled for July 7 has been cancelled.

ä ONLINE GROWTH for Small Businesses Class will be presented July 7 on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page beginning at 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing Events

ä VIRTUAL BABYTIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 0–2.

ä VIRTUAL TODDLER TIME is being held on Wednesdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–5.

ä BEDTIME STORIES will be read on Wednesdays beginning at 6:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–10.

ä SUMMER READING Virtual Performance may be viewed on Thursdays at 10 a.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held on Thursdays beginning at 3:30 p.m. on the Statesboro Regional Library’s Facebook page. For ages 2–9.

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAMS for Statesboro Regional Library will be conducted via Zoom on Thursdays at 4 p.m. For more information contact lillianw@strl.info.

ä GRAB-N-Go Craft Pick-up will be held on Fridays, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. Free kids’ and teen kits available for ages 5–18 while supplies last.