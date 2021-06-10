Calendar0614 2021

Today

ä GENEALOGY PROGRAM, “Complicated Family Connections,” will be held Monday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä NAMI STATESBORO will meet Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom with Paulette Chavers as guest speaker. Topic: “Depression & Anxiety in the Age of COVID.” To obtain the link, text (912) 536-4448.

ä BUY A Leaf Fundraising Event is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. Cost of leaves are as follows: green, $1; orange, $5; red, $10; yellow, $20; and blue/purple, $100 or more. Donations will purchase a vehicle for library outreach and book distribution. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Tuesday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Take-out Kits will be available for pickup Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “Ocean Tangrams.” For ages 6–11.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

Wednesday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 12–18.

Thursday

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For more information or to register (required) email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. For ages 5–11.

Friday

ä FAMILY ACTIVITY will be available for pickup Friday at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. Theme: “OCEARCH Shark Tracker.”

Saturday

ä OUTDOOR BEE Keeper Program will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For all ages.”

Upcoming Events

ä ADULT TAKE-Out Kit will be available for pickup June 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. Limited number of kits available. For ages 18 and older while supplies last. Theme: “Sea Shore Jars.”

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted by Mako Medical at Luetta Moore Park, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Mondays and Wednesdays, 8 a.m.–3 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m.–4 p.m., and every second and fourth Saturdays, 8:30 a.m.­–12:30 p.m. To register, visit https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.