Calendar0428 2023

Saturday

ä 3RD ANNUAL Sporting Clay Tournament will be held Saturday at Bay Gall Sporting Clays, Rocky Ford Road, Garfield, Ga. Registration begins at 8:15 a.m. Registration fee is $125/shooter, $500/team. Proceeds will benefit Young Life Bulloch County. To register visit https://ga173.younglife.team/boroclays23 or email statesboroyounglife@gmail.com or visit www.statesboro.younglife.org for more information.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group (TAG) Meeting will be held May 1 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä LEGENDARY POKEMON Hunt will begin May 1 and will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet May 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education will meet for a Whole Board Governance Training May 2, 3–6 p.m., in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä CANCER SUPPORT Group Meeting will be held May 3 at 12:30 p.m. in the parlor of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67. Attendees encouraged to bring their lunch.

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet May 4 at 11:30 a.m. at the former Bulloch Solutions building, Northside Drive West, for a potluck luncheon meeting. Program, “Annual Chapter Reports,” will be presented by Brenda O’Quinn, regent. Parking available in the rear of the building.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “History & Ethics,” will be held May 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä TEEN PROGRAM, “May the 4th Be with You,” will be held May 4 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPANISH STORYTIME will be held May 5 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ULTIMATE COMMUNITY Baby Shower will be held May 6, 11 a.m.–2 p.m., at the Russell Union Ballroom, Georgia Avenue, Georgia Southern University campus.

ä FAMILY STORYTIME will be held May 6 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at noon. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä WORKSHOP, “CARD Making With Kathy,” will be held May 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT will be held May 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed May 11 for training.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning & Zoning Commission will meet May 11 at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held May 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road. Please note: May’s Work Session is cancelled due to graduation ceremonies.

Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PARENT-Led Playtime will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.