Calendar0209 2022

Today

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Work Session will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.

Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Day will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session Meeting will be held Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

Friday

DATE NIGHT Cupid Crushers will be held Friday at Cool Beanz Espresso Bar beginning at 7 p.m. For ages 21 and older. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Elections will meet Feb. 14 at 1:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä JOB FAIR will be held Feb. 15, 10 a.m.–2 p.m., at Splash in the Boro Waterpark and Aquatics Center, Mill Creek Park, Highway 24 East. Various positions available. For a listing of jobs visit www.bullochcounty.net/jobs or for more information call (912) 489-3000.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Verifying Genealogical Records,” will be held Feb. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Feb. 15 at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers of Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in Statesboro City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Day will be held Feb. 16 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR Chapter will meet for the Annual Georgia Day Luncheon Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Heights Country Club, Country Club Road, with O.B. McCorkle, state regent, as speaker. Cost is $30/person. For more information call Emily Sproul at (304) 377-8112.

ä BLACK HISTORY Family Trivia will be held Feb. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Feb. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

ä FAMILY BINGO will be held Feb. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.