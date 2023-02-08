Calendar0208 2023

Today

ä PINK POKEMON Scavenger Hunt will continue throughout the month at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOOD FOR Fines will be held the month of February at Statesboro Regional Library. Library fees may be paid off with food donations. One item equals $1 in fines. Items eligible for donation include canned goods, packaged food and pet food. No opened or expired items will be accepted.



Thursday

ä TEEN CRAFT Activity will be held Thursday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For ages 12–18. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive.



Friday

ä ADULT COMPUTER Class will be offered Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 12:30 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BILINGUAL STORYTIME will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4:30 p.m. For all ages.



Upcoming Events

ä MAGIC CLUB will meet Feb. 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5:30 p.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 14 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ CRAFT Activity will be held Feb. 15 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information or to register (required) call (912) 764-1341.

ä SENIOR BINGO & Coffee will be held Feb. 17 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä GENEALOGY Program, “Analyzing AncestryDNA Results,” will be held Feb. 18 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For more information email lillianw@strl.info or call (912) 764-1341. Register (required) at the Circulation Desk. Social-distancing will be observed.



Ongoing Events

ä TODDLER PLAYTIME will be held on Wednesdays at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä HOMESCHOOL FRIDAY will be held each Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä STATESBORO STITCHES, a crochet and knitting club, meets on Saturdays at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 764-1341.