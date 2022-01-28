Calendar0131 2022

Tuesday

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners’ Regular Meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

Thursday

ä ARCHIBALD Bulloch Chapter, NSDAR will meet Thursday at the Honey Bowen Building, Max Lockwood Drive. Social time begins at 2 p.m. followed by business meeting at 2:30 p.m. Program, “Community Interaction and the K9 Unit,” will be presented by Ryan Norton of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Ongoing Events

ä STAR READING Class will meet Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m.–noon, at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä “ME FIRST” Tutoring Program at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.

ä TODDLER TIME at Statesboro Regional Library has been cancelled due to COVID.