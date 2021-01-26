Calendar0127 2021

Today

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social-distancing will be practiced. Registration required.

Friday

ä BLOOD DRIVE will be held Friday, 1–6 p.m., at the Kiwanis Fairgrounds Community Building, Highway 67 South. To schedule an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org and enter keyword: Kiwanis. All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies and will be available through the Red Cross App and RedCrossBlood.org in 7–10 days. Sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro.

Upcoming Events

ä TEEN ADVISORY Group for Statesboro Regional Library will meet Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. via Discord. For ages 12–18. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.



Ongoing Events

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.