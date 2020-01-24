Calendar0126 2020

Today

ä SOUTHEAST DISTRICT Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) Group will hold its Winter Field Day through 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bulloch County Emergency Operations Center, Highway 301 North. For more information call Reggie Hodges at (912 536-1596 or email teamradioga@gmail.com

ä DEMONSTRATIONS of the new voting equipment is being offered to civic and religious groups through Feb. 27. For more information or to schedule a time call (912) 764-6502.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH COUNTY Historical Society will meet Jan. 27 in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “Where Is What You Call It? Fascinating Names of Bulloch County Post Offices Through the Years,” will be presented by Bill and Virginia Ann Waters. A Dutch treat lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. To make a reservation (required) call (912) 682-9003. Program begins at noon.

ä WOMEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for ladies who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä CREATING A Family Binder Class will be offered Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä 12 MONTHS of Giving will meet Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.

ä BABYTIME will be held Jan. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Jan. 29 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TUTORING will be offered Jan. 30, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Jan. 30, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä DIY PROJECT: Washi Tape Bracelets will be held Jan. 31 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 4 p.m. For ages 12 and older. Sign-up is required.

ä KNIT & Crochet Club will meet Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä CHINESE NEW Year Celebration will be held Feb. 1, 10:30–11:30 a.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. There will be food, activities and crafts for all ages.

ä DRAW IT!: Manga Characters will be held Feb. 1 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For ages 12–18.

ä WINTER NATURE Hike will be held Feb. 1, 10–11 a.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Springs. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä CIVIL WAR Cooking Demonstration will be held Feb. 1, 2–3 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park Campground, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Cost is $4 and $5 for parking.

ä TALES FROM Camp Lawton will be held Feb. 1, 3:30–4 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Museum. Cost is $5 plus $5 for parking.