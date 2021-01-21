Calendar0122 2021

Today

ä SPRING SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Friday. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Upcoming Events

ä KIDS’ STEM Activity will be available for pickup Jan. 26 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11. Limited number of kits available.

ä TODDLER TIME Care Package will be available for pickup Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 2–5.

ä TODDLER STORYTIME will be held Jan. 27 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. Social-distancing will be practiced. Registration required.

Ongoing Events

ä BINGO is played on Tuesdays at the American Legion Post 90, Rucker Lane, off of Highway 301 South. Early games begin at 7 p.m. followed by regular games at 7:30 p.m. Prizes awarded. For ages 14 and older. Sponsored by the American Legion and the Auxiliary.

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.