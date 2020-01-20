Calendar0121 2020

Today

ä INFORMATIONAL MEETING for non-profit agencies interested in applying for United Way funding for Bulloch County programs for 2020-2021 fiscal year will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information call (912) 489-8475 or email cmelton@unitedwaysega.org. Hosted by United Way of Southeast Georgia.

ä ANCESTRY.COM for Beginners will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m.

ä GENERAL GRIEF Support & Education Group, for anyone who has experienced the death of a loved one, will meet Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall Council Chambers, East Main Street.

ä TUTORING will be offered Tuesday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä AMERICAN CANCER Society Cancer/Caregiver Support Group Meeting will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Highway 67.

ä THE SAR will meet Tuesday at 6 p.m., at Fordham’s Farmhouse. Program: Daniel McDonald Johnson will present, “Band of Brothers,” comparing Daniel Morgan’s exhortation to his revolutionary troops to the Band of Brothers speech in Shakespeare’s Henry V.



Wednesday

ä BABYTIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–2.

ä TODDLER TIME will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5.

ä TEEN ANIME Club will meet Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12– young adult.

Thursday

ä TUTORING will be offered Thursday, 5:30–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library. For grades K–12.

ä FAMILY MEDITATION will be held Thursday, 6–7 p.m., at Statesboro Regional Library.

Saturday

ä KNITTING & Crochet Club will meet Saturday at 10 a.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä COZY BOOK Reading With a Ranger will be held Saturday, 1–1:30 p.m., at Magnolia Springs State Park, Magnolia Springs Drive, Millen. Meet at the Nature Center. Cost is $5 for parking.

ä DISNEY DAY With Tabi will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11.

ä LION’S CLUB Community Event will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 5 p.m.

Upcoming Events

ä THE BULLOCH COUNTY Historical Society will meet Jan. 27 in the fellowship hall of Pittman Park United Methodist Church, Fair Road. Program, “Where Is What You Call It? Fascinating Names of Bulloch County Post Offices Through the Years,” will be presented by Bill and Virginia Ann Waters. A Dutch treat lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. To make a reservation (required) call (912) 682-9003. Program begins at noon.

ä WOMEN’S GRIEF Support and Education Group, for ladies who have experienced the death of a spouse/significant other, will meet Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. in the Quiet Room of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

ä CREATING A Family Binder Class will be offered Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library.

ä 12 MONTHS of Giving will meet Jan. 27 at 5 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages.