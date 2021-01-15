Calendar0116 2021

Today

ä VFW POST 10825 will meet Saturday at 8 a.m. at Roundabout Café, Burkhalter Road.

ä SPRING SPORTS’ Registration for Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department will be held through Jan. 22. For more information visit www.bullochrec.com/basketball or call (912) 764-5637 ext. 1.

Upcoming Events

ä STATESBORO REGIONAL Library will be closed Jan. 18 and will open at noon Jan. 19. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä KIDS’ ANIMAL Crossing Craft will be available for pickup Jan. 19 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 5–11.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Jan. 19 at 8:30 a.m. at the North Main Annex, 115 North Main Street.

ä COUNCIL WORK Session will be held Jan. 19 at 4 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä URBAN REDEVELOPMENT Agency will meet Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Jan. 19 at 5:30 p.m. in Council Chambers of City Hall, East Main Street.

ä ADULT DIY Project: Hot Glue Snowflakes Kit will be available for pickup Jan. 20 at Statesboro Regional Library. For more information email lillianw@strl.info.

ä TEEN GARLAND Curtain Craft Kit will be available for pickup Jan. 21 at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18.

Ongoing Events

ä FREE COVID-19 Testing will be conducted Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 8–11 a.m., at the Bulloch County Health Department, West Altman Street.