Bulloch under 10 cases for fourth day in a row

For the fourth day in a row, Bulloch County recorded fewer than 10 new COVID-19 cases, said Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn.

Also, Bulloch County Schools reported no new cases of coronavirus for the third day in a row.

With five new cases Thursday, Wynn said Bulloch has now recorded 2,895 COVID cases, which have resulted in 28 deaths and 133 local residents being hospitalized since the pandemic began in March.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 23 patients Thursday. Four patients are on ventilators.

Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 125 people with probable COVID-19 and 133 with confirmed cases, he said.

Georgia reported 1,376 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state’s total number of confirmed cases up to 319,334. Georgia reported 43 deaths Thursday, raising the death toll to 7,063.

As of Thursday afternoon, 207,465 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 7,263,419 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Bulloch County Schools

With no new cases, the total number of cases confirmed since Bulloch County Schools began on Aug. 17 remains 93.

Also, BCS reported 281 students and employees were under quarantine as of Thursday. Which is unchanged from Wednesday.

Local colleges

For the week of Sept. 21–27, Georgia Southern University reported 19 total cases, with 15 of the cases on the Statesboro campus. Georgia Southern’s next update will be Monday.

East Georgia State College has recorded no new, self-reported cases of COVID-19 on the Statesboro campus since Sept. 14. The college reported no new cases on any of its campuses Thursday and has had a total of 76 cases across its three campuses since Aug. 17.

Ogeechee Technical College reported one COVID case on its Bulloch County campus, the week of Sept. 21–27. OTC will report again next on Oct. 5.

Testing sites

The Bulloch County Health Department, 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro, continues to serve as a COVID-19 testing site, or specimen point of collection. It operates 8 a.m. till noon Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. To schedule a free test, call (855) 473-4374 or visit www.sehdph.org/covid-19, where a test can be scheduled online.

Additional free COVID-19 testing continues Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.