Bulloch school students, staff from Music Education programs participate in local, state, national events

Each year the National Association for Music Education designates March as "Music in Our Schools" month.

The Bulloch County Board of Education has adopted a resolution in support of this recognition, said school district Director of Public Relations Hayley Greene in a release.

“Our team of elementary, middle and high school teachers who teach music, band, chorus, music technology, guitar, symphonic band, marching band and musical theater inspire our students and enhance our community,” she said.

Students and staff members of the district’s music education programs recently participated in several events and were recognized for their accomplishments.



Bulloch Blues marches in prestigious Disney World parade

The Bulloch Blues Marching Band was invited to perform during Disney World's prestigious Marching Down Magic Kingdom Parade on March 18.

Set in the evening, the 6 p.m. parade is one of the most iconic parades along the venue's famed Main Street. Made up of 128 student musicians and band directors from Portal Middle High School, Southeast Bulloch High School, and Statesboro High School, this is the group's first performance at Disney.

They were also able to explore EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios. The high schools’ marching and symphonic bands are under the direction of Matt Olsen (SEBHS), Lee Collins and Sergio Arreguin (SHS), and John Gleissner (PMHS).

A ukulele concert for Kiwanis

On March 16, fourth-grade students from Mattie Lively Elementary School were special guests during the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro’s weekly meeting. The students, directed by the school’s music teacher Lisa Muldrew, performed multiple songs using ukuleles. A generous grant from the club helped purchase the instruments for the school.





Southeast Bulloch High Choral students place fourth at State Literary

Southeast Bulloch High School’s choral students placed fourth in the Georgia High School Association’s State Literary Competition in March. The school’s literary team is coached by fine arts teachers Joni Mock and Brent Whitaker. Sara Maghiar placed second in Girls Solo and Ryan Whitaker placed fourth in Boys Solo. For Boys Quartet, SEBHS placed second in the state, and the girls trio placed third.





Inaugural All-Bulloch County Middle School Band competes in first festival

Three of Bulloch County Schools’ middle schools collaborated to form the very first All-Bulloch County Middle School Band to compete in a band festival in Norcross in March. William James, Langston Chapel, and Portal sent 38 band students to the Southern Star Festival which was held at the Paul Duke STEM School. They competed and performed with 11 other bands and 12 choirs.

After their performance, a clinician offered them tips and constructive criticism on how to become better musicians. The band did very well for its first performance and earned a Silver Rating, the second-highest award of the Festival.

“Alone our individual bands would not have been big enough for this event,” said John Gleissner, Portal’s band director. “This is the first time the middle school bands have tried anything like this.”

The combined local bands held three practice sessions together to prepare for the festival. After the event the students were rewarded with admission to Six Flags Over Georgia, where the festival’s award ceremony also took place.

The middle schools’ band programs are led by Melvin Hamilton (WJMS), Samantha Boswell (LCMS), and John Gleissner (Portal).