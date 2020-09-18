Bulloch reports 25th COVID death

Bulloch County ended the week with 31 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday and Public Safety/Emergency Management Agency Director Ted Wynn also announced Bulloch’s 25th death as a result of the virus.

Wynn said the victim was a 74-year-old female. He did not know if she had any comorbid conditions.

The 31 cases Friday pushed Bulloch County’s total number of COVID cases since the pandemic began in March to 2,741. Bulloch has recorded 43% of its cases – 1,195 – since Aug. 27.

Wynn said East Georgia Regional Medical Center staff were caring for 25 patients Friday. Thirteen patients are on ventilators, which is the highest number of patients on ventilators at the hospital in a single day.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Bulloch County has reported 128 hospitalizations and 25 deaths. Bulloch EMS has transported a total of 116 people with probable COVID-19 and 124 with confirmed cases, he said.

Bulloch County Schools

On Friday, Bulloch County reported 175 students and employees under quarantine, a massive drop from the 566 reported under quarantine the previous Friday. Also on Friday, the school system reported two additional positive COVID-19 cases from Thursday, for a total of 77 cases since Aug. 17.

Other

Georgia Southern reports cases weekly, with the next report expected on Monday. As of Sept. 14, Georgia Southern had a total of 1,037 cases — 730 self-reported and 307 university-confirmed — since the university resumed in-person classes on Aug. 17. Of the 1,037 cases, 989 are on the Statesboro campus, 47 are on the Armstrong campus and one is on the Hinesville campus.

At East Georgia State College, officials reported 28 cases, both confirmed and self-reported, on the Statesboro campus and 66 cases overall on its three campuses as of Friday.

Ogeechee Technical College is reporting cases weekly and had 24 confirmed cases as of Sept. 14 — 20 students and four employees, all on the Bulloch County campus.

On Friday, Georgia reported 1,870 new COVID cases, raising the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 302,737. The state reported 64 deaths on Wednesday, raising the death toll to 6,537.

As of Friday afternoon, 198,197 Americans had died from coronavirus, and the U.S. had recorded 6,705,114 confirmed cases, according to statistics from the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

Testing

Statesboro’s city government and the Bulloch County government have partnered with East Georgia Healthcare Center to offer free COVID-19 testing two mornings each week at Luetta Moore Park. Testing will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8:30–11:30 a.m., at Luetta Moore Park, 121 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Appointments for free COVID testing at the Specimen Point of Collection site at 1 W. Altman St. in Statesboro may be made by calling (855) 473-4374 or by visiting www.sehdph.org/covid-19/.