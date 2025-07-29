By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Bulloch County teens elected as state and region officers
Two local high school students to represent Georgia FCCLA in leadership roles
Two Bulloch County students were elected recently to serve as state and region officers for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) Georgia chapter. Kamryn Williams and Eden Chavers are members of their respective high schools' FCCLA chapters, a national career technical student organization that now boasts 250,000 members nationwide and more than 24,000 members in Georgia.
