Two Bulloch County students were elected recently to serve as state and region officers for the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America’s (FCCLA) Georgia chapter. Kamryn Williams and Eden Chavers are members of their respective high schools' FCCLA chapters, a national career technical student organization that now boasts 250,000 members nationwide and more than 24,000 members in Georgia.
Bulloch County teens elected as state and region officers
Two local high school students to represent Georgia FCCLA in leadership roles
