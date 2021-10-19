Bulloch County Schools to host Employee Recruitment Fair on Oct. 26

Bulloch County Schools will host an Employee Recruitment Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 5:30-7 p.m., at Sallie Zetterower Elementary School in Statesboro.

In a release from the school system, Director of Public Relations Hayley Greene said, “The event will help make local and area residents more aware of the substitute, full-time and part-time employment opportunities with the school district.”

The school district's Human Resources Department will provide information about job pay scales and benefits and attendees may apply for jobs on site, Greene said.

The district is hiring for a variety of different positions, Greene said, including teachers, custodians, clerical staff, paraprofessionals, school food service personnel, groundskeepers, bus drivers and bus monitors.

Anyone interested in jobs with the school district who is unable to attend may apply online at www.bullochschools.org/jobs or call (912) 212-8500 with any questions.